Sochan (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Sochan continues to deal with a sore right knee that has plagued him over the last several weeks, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Tuesday. Whether he'll be available Wednesday against Milwaukee remains to be seen, but Keita Bates-Diop and Dominick Barlow are candidates to see increased run against the Pelicans.