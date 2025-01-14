Sochan (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Sochan will remain out for a third straight game with back soreness, and it's not an encouraging sign for his status that he's been ruled out so far in advance of Wednesday's action. His next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with Memphis. 2024 No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle should continue starting for the Spurs in the backcourt in Sochan's absence Wednesday, making the former an appealing streamer target in fantasy leagues.