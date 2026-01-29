site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan: Won't play Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sochan (quad) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Sochan is not a consistent part of the rotation in San Antonio, so his absence from the active roster won't influence fantasy leagues. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Charlotte.
