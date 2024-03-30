Sochan won't return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports. He finished with four points (2-3 FG) and one assist in 17 minutes.

The Spurs tend to err on the side of caution with their players given their position in the standings, but it's unclear how severe the soreness is. Cedi Osman started the second half in Sochan's place, and Keldon Johnson could be more involved as well. For now, Sochan can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.