Sochan will not return Friday against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Sochan played eight minutes in the first quarter and did not come out for the second half. As is usually the case, the Spurs rarely take any risks in these situations. With Sochan out, the Spurs went smaller with Tre Jones next to Malaki Branham to open the second half.