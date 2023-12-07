Sochan won't start Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The Spurs have been experimenting with Sochan at point guard this season, and for the most part, it hasn't worked. However, he posted 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during a two-point loss to Atlanta last week, marking his best all-around game this season. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman, Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins will start Wednesday, but Sochan figures to see plenty of playing time off the bench.