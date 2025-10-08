Sochan (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Sochan is out for unspecified reasons for a second straight exhibition contest, making it unclear whether he's still dealing with a calf strain he suffered during this past summer's EuroBasket or if his workload is being managed. His next chance to take the floor for the first time this preseason will come Friday against the Jazz.