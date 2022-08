Wieskamp agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal with the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The former Iowa Hawkeye is returning to the Spurs after appearing in 29 games with the team as a rookie. Wieskamp averaged 2.1 points and shot 35.7 percent overall and 32.6 percent from deep. The forward was unable to participate in the Summer League this past summer due to an ankle injury.