Wieskamp is in line to break camp with the Spurs as one of the team's two two-way players, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.

The rookie second-round pick out of Iowa is currently the only player occupying a two-way roster spot, after he agreed to the deal in September. Even on a Spurs squad that lost its top contributor on the wing from 2020-21 in DeMar DeRozan, Wieskamp isn't expected to find a spot in head coach Gregg Popovich's regular rotation as a rookie. Instead, look for Wieskamp to see most of his playing time with the G League's Austin Spurs in his first professional campaign.