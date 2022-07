Wieskamp will sit out all of Summer League due to a sprained ankle suffered in Tuesday's practice, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The experience would have been nice for Wieskamp, who was drafted 41st overall by the Spurs in 2021. He played 205 minutes as a rookie. Of his 56 shot attempts, 43 were threes, and he converted them at a 32.6 percent clip. In the G League, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.2 minutes.