Wieskamp (ankle) chipped in three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's preseason game against the Rockets.

Wieskamp didn't participate in Summer League due to an ankle injury, but the fact that he participated in the Spurs' preseason opener suggests he's healthy ahead of the 2022-23 season. Wieskamp appeared in 29 games for San Antonio during his rookie season and agreed to remain with the team after signing a two-year deal in August.