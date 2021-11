Wieskamp posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Vipers.

Wieskamp was one of five Austin players that scored in double digits in this game, but that kind of output wasn't enough to avoid what was a sounding loss. Wieskamp continues to produce for the G League Spurs, though, and he's averaging 17.8 points per contest so far.