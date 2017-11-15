Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Active Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Updating a previous report, Lauvergne (ankle) will be active for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich ruled Lauvergne out earlier Tuesday, but apparently that won't be the case and the big man will now be activated. That said, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that Lauvergne will take the court and after missing the last 10 games, he's likely only going to see a handful of minutes to ease him back into the action if he does play.