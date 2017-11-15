Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Active Tuesday vs. Mavericks
Updating a previous report, Lauvergne (ankle) will be active for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich ruled Lauvergne out earlier Tuesday, but apparently that won't be the case and the big man will now be activated. That said, that doesn't necessarily guarantee that Lauvergne will take the court and after missing the last 10 games, he's likely only going to see a handful of minutes to ease him back into the action if he does play.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Officially questionable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Remains out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Goes through individual work Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.