Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Career-high scoring total against former squad
Lauvergne generated 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.
The big man and former Nugget went for a career-high point tally against his old squad, and he was able to generate the top score on the Spurs for the night as well. Lauvergne more than doubled up starter Davis Bertans' haul for the night, despite the fact he played three fewer minutes. The 26-year-old's surge represented only his fifth double-digit scoring effort of the campaign, as well as only his second time logging more than 20 minutes. Encouraging as Lauvergne's performance was, it largely came about as a result of LaMarcus Aldridge's second consecutive absence due to knee soreness. If past usage is to be trusted, Lauvergne's minutes are likely to return to the mid-teens while playing behind both Aldridge and Bertans.
