Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Dominant on boards Friday

Lauvergne posted seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.

The athletic big man made a strong impression on the second unit for the second time in as may exhibitions, wit his work on the boards especially standing out Friday. Lauvergne is an intriguing asset for head coach Gregg Popovich to deploy off the bench, as he brings some floor-spacing ability in addition to his rebounding prowess. With both David Lee (free agent) and Dewayne Dedmon (Hawks) no longer in town, Lauvergne could carve out a solid frontcourt rotation role behind LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol as the season unfolds.