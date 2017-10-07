Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Dominant on boards Friday
Lauvergne posted seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.
The athletic big man made a strong impression on the second unit for the second time in as may exhibitions, wit his work on the boards especially standing out Friday. Lauvergne is an intriguing asset for head coach Gregg Popovich to deploy off the bench, as he brings some floor-spacing ability in addition to his rebounding prowess. With both David Lee (free agent) and Dewayne Dedmon (Hawks) no longer in town, Lauvergne could carve out a solid frontcourt rotation role behind LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Signs two-year contract with Spurs•
-
Bulls' Joffrey Lauvergne: Leads bench with 14 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Joffrey Lauvergne: Moving to backup role Friday•
-
Bulls' Joffrey Lauvergne: Drops 17 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Joffrey Lauvergne: Plays two minutes in team debut•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...