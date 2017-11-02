Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected out 4-to-6 more days
Lauvergne (ankle) is expected to miss another four-to-six days, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports. According to coach Gregg Popovich, "You know, it was worse than we thought it is...I guess it was a higher sprain that I thought initially."
In the three games Lauvergne appeared in for the Spurs this year, he posted 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds across 15.7 minutes per game. He's already been ruled out for Thursday's game. But, if he's out another three days, he'll miss both Friday's game against the Hornets and Sunday's contest against the Suns.
