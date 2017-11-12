Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected to play Tuesday

Lauvergne (ankle) should be considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Coach Gregg Popovich noted that he would be "surprised" if the big man is not able to play.

Lauvergne has missed the team's past 10 games while nursing a right ankle sprain. More updates regarding his status should come in the following days, though it seems probable he'll take the floor. In the three games he has played this year, he's posted 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds across 15.3 minutes per contest, making him a fringe fantasy option.