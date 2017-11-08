Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Goes through individual work Wednesday

Lauvergne (ankle) was going through post work during Wednesday's practice, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lauvergne has missed the last eight games while working back from a high ankle sprain, but the fact that he was going through individual work during Wednesday's session is encouraging that he's nearing a return. While he still may not be ready to go in time for the Spurs' upcoming back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday, there's certainly a chance he's available at the start of next week for Tuesday's tilt with the Mavericks. His status should be updated again once he's a full participant in practice.