Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out season-high three dimes in Monday's loss
Lauvergne collected three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists, and one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Hawks.
Lauvergne has been quiet lately, appearing in just seven of 12 games since he tallied 11 points and six boards in 26 minutes as a starter during a 100-89 loss versus the Jazz back on Dec. 21. Pau Gasol is dealing with an injury to his shooting hand, and it was Gasol's absence that allowed Lauvergne his last opportunity to start and exceed 15 minutes. If Gasol were to miss Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Lauvergne could be among those to benefit from a fantasy perspective. Nevertheless, having cleared 20 minutes just twice this season while reaching double figures in scoring only three times through 26 appearances, Lauvergne remains a risky option at best.
