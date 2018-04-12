Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out three assists in Wednesday's loss

Lauvergne had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists, and one rebound in nine minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Spurs.

Lauvergne has rarely made much of an impact as the fourth center on the team's depth chart. Moreover, there don't figure to be a ton of opportunities for coach Gregg Popovich to utilize him against the Warriors in round one of the playoffs.