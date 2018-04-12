Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out three assists in Wednesday's loss
Lauvergne had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists, and one rebound in nine minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Spurs.
Lauvergne has rarely made much of an impact as the fourth center on the team's depth chart. Moreover, there don't figure to be a ton of opportunities for coach Gregg Popovich to utilize him against the Warriors in round one of the playoffs.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Posts 14 points, seven boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Career-high scoring total against former squad•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out season-high three dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Thursday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 14 off the bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....