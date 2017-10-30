Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Listed as out vs. Boston

Lauvergne (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Lauvergne has already missed the last three contests with a sprained ankle, and all indications are that he'll remain out as the Spurs play on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Lauvergne to be reevaluated when the Spurs return home in advance of Thursday's matchup with the Warriors.