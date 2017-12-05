Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Listed as probable for Wednesday
Lauvergne (finger) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
Lauvergne was also listed as probable for Monday's contest, but didn't see the court, so the probable designation doesn't necessarily mean he'll ultimately get any playing time. That said, it may be wise to avoid Lauvergne in fantasy leagues for the time being until he's back to full strength. Lauvergne has averaged just 11.3 minutes this season, so he's largely been a non-factor in fantasy anyway.
