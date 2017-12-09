Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Not on injury report Saturday

Lauvergne (finger) was left off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Lauvergne hasn't played in the Spurs' past three games, but will seemingly get a chance to do so Saturday. He's recovered from his injury and Pau Gasol (rest) won't be available.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop