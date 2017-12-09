Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Not on injury report Saturday
Lauvergne (finger) was left off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Lauvergne hasn't played in the Spurs' past three games, but will seemingly get a chance to do so Saturday. He's recovered from his injury and Pau Gasol (rest) won't be available.
