Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Officially questionable for Tuesday
Lauvergne (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Lauvergne was originally viewed as probable on Sunday, as coach Gregg Popovich said that he would be surprised if he was inactive Tuesday. However, following Monday's practice, the team didn't provide much clarity on the big man's status. Expect another update to come on Lauvergne following the Spurs' shootaround Tuesday morning.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Remains out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Goes through individual work Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected out 4-to-6 more days•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...