Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Officially questionable for Tuesday

Lauvergne (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Lauvergne was originally viewed as probable on Sunday, as coach Gregg Popovich said that he would be surprised if he was inactive Tuesday. However, following Monday's practice, the team didn't provide much clarity on the big man's status. Expect another update to come on Lauvergne following the Spurs' shootaround Tuesday morning.