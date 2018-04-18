Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out again for Game 3

Lauvergne will remain sidelined for Game 3 against the Warriors on Thursday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Lauvergne will be missing a third consecutive contest, as he continues to be listed as out for for personal business reasons. The specifics behind that aren't clear and with the Spurs likely to be outed in four or five games, there's a chance Lauvergne isn't back at all for the duration of the team's playoff experience. His next shot will come on Sunday.