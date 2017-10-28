Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out again Sunday

Lauvergne (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Pacers.

Sunday will mark Lauvergne's third straight absence as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The big man did not make the trip to Indianapolis, which isn't exactly the most encouraging sign, especially considering the Spurs play in Boston on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. Until further notice, Lauvergne should be considered questionable for that contest.