Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out again Sunday
Lauvergne (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Pacers.
Sunday will mark Lauvergne's third straight absence as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The big man did not make the trip to Indianapolis, which isn't exactly the most encouraging sign, especially considering the Spurs play in Boston on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. Until further notice, Lauvergne should be considered questionable for that contest.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out Friday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will not return with ankle sprain•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Sunday vs. Nuggets•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Dominant on boards Friday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...