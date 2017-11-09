Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out Friday vs. Bucks
Lauvergne (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Lauvergne was able to take part in individual work Wednesday, but hasn't been going full-contact five-on-five drills quite yet, so he won't be given the green light to return. He'll sit out Friday and will likely remain sidelined Saturday as well, which would make Tuesday's tilt with the Mavericks his next potential target for a return.
