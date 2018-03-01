Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Posts 14 points, seven boards in Wednesday's loss
Lauvergne collected 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Lauvergne stepped up when LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) was forced to exit the contest, providing excellent per-minute production. With Pau Gasol (knee) and Aldridge both likely to be listed as questionable heading into Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, Lauvergne could be a player to keep an eye on for daily leagues.
