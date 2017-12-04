Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Probable Monday with finger injury
Lauvergne is dealing with a right middle finger injury, but is listed as probable for Monday's matchup with the Pistons.
Lauvergne is right-handed, so this could potentially hurt his ball handling and shooting ability, though that's not going to stop him from attempting to play through it. Lauvergne played a season-high 23 minutes Sunday with LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and Rudy Gay (heel) out, but with both players expected back, Lauvergne will likely be limit to minutes in the low teens at best. He can be avoided in most fantasy leagues.
