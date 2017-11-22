Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Questionable Wednesday
Lauvergne re-injured his previously sprained ankle during Monday's game against the Hawks and his status is uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Lauvergne missed a 10-game stretch earlier in the year due to an ankle sprain. After recovering, he was averaging just 7.5 minutes per game in the four contests he suited up for. So, if he's held out Wednesday, the Spurs' rotation shouldn't be too different.
