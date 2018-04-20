Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Rejoins team after personal absence

Lauvergne (personal) will be available for Game 4 against the Warriors on Sunday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lauvergne missed Game 2 and Game 3 while dealing with the loss of a family member. He played just six minutes in Game 1, and that seems like a reasonable outcome for Game 4 as well.

