Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Remains out Saturday
Lauvergne (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Bulls.
As anticipated, Lauvergne will remain out for the tenth consecutive game as he continues to battle a sprained right ankle. His next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday in Dallas.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Out Friday vs. Bucks•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Goes through individual work Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Expected out 4-to-6 more days•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Thursday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Listed as out vs. Boston•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...