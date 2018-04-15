Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out for Game 2
Lauvergne will miss Monday's Game 2 against the Warriors due to a personal matter.
The exact reasoning behind Lauvergne's absence isn't known, so it's unclear if this is something that could keep him out of additional contests as well. That said, Lauvergne played just six minutes in Game 1 on Saturday, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the Spurs' regular rotation.
More News
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out three assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Posts 14 points, seven boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Career-high scoring total against former squad•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Hands out season-high three dimes in Monday's loss•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Thursday•
-
Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Scores 14 off the bench in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....