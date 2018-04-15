Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out for Game 2

Lauvergne will miss Monday's Game 2 against the Warriors due to a personal matter.

The exact reasoning behind Lauvergne's absence isn't known, so it's unclear if this is something that could keep him out of additional contests as well. That said, Lauvergne played just six minutes in Game 1 on Saturday, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the Spurs' regular rotation.

