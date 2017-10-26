Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out Friday
Lauvergne (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.
Lauvergne will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. While X-rays came back negative, he's still experiencing enough discomfort to keep him sidelined. With the big man out, Davis Bertans could see some increased run.
