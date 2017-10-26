Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out Friday

Lauvergne (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Lauvergne will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. While X-rays came back negative, he's still experiencing enough discomfort to keep him sidelined. With the big man out, Davis Bertans could see some increased run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories