Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Ruled out Tuesday

Lauvergne (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After being considered probably heading into the week, Lauvergne will now miss his 11th straight game Tuesday. It's unclear whether or not the big man suffered a setback, but with the Spurs entering a back-to-back set Tuesday, Lauvergne should be considered questionable-at-best for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.