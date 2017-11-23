Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Says he'll play Wednesday

Lauvergne (ankle) said he'll play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lauvergne was initially called questionable by coach Gregg Popovich, but the big man cleared up his status shortly after, stating that the sprained ankle he sustained Monday against Atlanta was only a minor issue. Expect Lauvergne to hold down a small role off the bench, as he's played just 12 total minutes over the last two games.