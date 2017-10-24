Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will not return with ankle sprain
Lauvergne suffered a sprained right ankle during Monday's matchup with the Raptors and will not return, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Lauvergne played 16 minutes before spraining his right ankle Monday, recording nine points and seven rebounds. The severity of the sprain is unknown at this time, so he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat until more information is provided.
