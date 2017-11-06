Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will remain out Tuesday

Lauvergne (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Lauvergne will be missing his seventh straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering high ankle sprain. His next opportunity for a return will be Friday against the Bucks, though Lauvergne will likely need to put in a full practice at some point earlier in the week in order to be given the green light.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories