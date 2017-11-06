Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will remain out Tuesday
Lauvergne (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Lauvergne will be missing his seventh straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering high ankle sprain. His next opportunity for a return will be Friday against the Bucks, though Lauvergne will likely need to put in a full practice at some point earlier in the week in order to be given the green light.
More News
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...