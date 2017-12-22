Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Will start at center Thursday

Lauvergne, with Pau Gasol (groin) out, will draw the start at center for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lauvergne will likely see extended run as well. In games where he's seen at least 10 minutes of action, he's posted 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

