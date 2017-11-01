Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Thursday
Lauvergne (ankle) will be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Lauvergne has missed the team's past four games while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans have helped fill in time in the frontcourt.
