Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Thursday

Lauvergne (ankle) will be sidelined for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Lauvergne has missed the team's past four games while nursing a sprained right ankle. In his stead, Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans have helped fill in time in the frontcourt.

