Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Wednesday
Lauvergne (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Though the X-rays on Lauvergne's ankle returned negative, he's seemingly still in too much discomfort to see game action. As a result of his absence, Davis Bertans could be a candidate to see more run.
