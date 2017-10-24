Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Won't play Wednesday

Lauvergne (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Though the X-rays on Lauvergne's ankle returned negative, he's seemingly still in too much discomfort to see game action. As a result of his absence, Davis Bertans could be a candidate to see more run.

