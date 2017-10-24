Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: X-rays negative on ankle

X-rays on the sprained right ankle Lauvergne suffered Monday came back negative, and Lauvergne will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

While the negative results on the X-rays are a positive, Lauvergne's status for Wednesday's game against the Heat is still uncertain. Tuesday's MRI should provide more clarity, with more information following in the coming days.

