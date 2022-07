Hall and the Spurs agreed to a two-way deal Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hall was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Spurs signed in late June. He appeared in five Summer League games and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes. That was enough for the Spurs to essentially lock him into a G League roster spot, and he should see occasional playing time in the NBA as well.