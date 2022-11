The Spurs list Hall as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with a sore left plantar fascia.

The issue doesn't sound like anything that will prevent Hall from playing Monday. The undrafted rookie out of St. Bonaventure has played in two of San Antonio's last three games and may not be a rotation player for the Spurs with Josh Richardson capable of running the point on the occasions starter Tre Jones checks out of games.