Hall totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Raptors.

Hall made his debut for the Spurs on Wednesday, logging 17 minutes in the loss. After being waived less than two weeks ago, he was signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal earlier in the day. With the game well out of hand, he made his way onto the court, seeing more playing time than would have initially been expected. While this is a bit of a feel-good story, there is nothing to see in terms of fantasy value.