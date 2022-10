Hall won't play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves as he joins the G League's Austin Spurs for the start of training camp, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Hall won't be available for Monday's contest as he helps the Spurs' G League affiliate prepare for its season opener on Nov. 4. As a result, Joshua Primo and Romeo Langford could see increased run in the backcourt against the Timberwolves on Monday.