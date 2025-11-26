Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Absence streak to continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
McLaughlin will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a left hamstring strain. He can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets until San Antonio provides an update on his status.
