McLaughlin (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

McLaughlin popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to a right shoulder injury, but he will be able to play through it. He has been in and out of the rotation of late, and it remains unlikely he sees a significant role now that Devin Vassell (adductor) is back in the lineup.

