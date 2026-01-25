Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
McLaughlin popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game due to a right shoulder injury, but he will be able to play through it. He has been in and out of the rotation of late, and it remains unlikely he sees a significant role now that Devin Vassell (adductor) is back in the lineup.
