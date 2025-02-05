McLaughlin (recently traded) is listed as available for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.
McLaughlin and De'Aaron Fox are both available to make their Spurs debuts Wednesday after being traded from Sacramento. McLaughlin is expected to compete for depth minutes in San Antonio's backcourt rotation.
