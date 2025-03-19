McLaughlin (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
McLaughlin is available off the bench Wednesday, although it's not a lock that he'll see the court. The Spurs should lean on Stephon Castle and Chris Paul to shoulder the load in the backcourt against New York.
More News
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable for Monday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Available to make debut Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Ruled out Monday•